Banbury advice charity recognised for good work at National Diversity Awards
The charity, which offers advice on benefits and taxes, among other things was shortlisted out of 90,000 organisations to reach the finals of the awards.
Chairman of the centre, Andy Willis BCAv travelled to Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral on Friday, October 4 for the black tie night.
Andy says that despite losing out in the finals, the recognition shows the work of the centre has benefitted a lot of people.
He said: “The accolade showed what a difference the charity makes to people’s lives and that is due to the dedication of volunteers and staff.
“We would like to thank the judges and everyone who voted for us.”
Since founding the centre in 2016, Andy has received a British Citizen Award and a Points of Light Award for his work helping the Banbury community.
For more information about the Banburyshire Advice Centre, visit: https://www.banburyshirecitizenproject.org.uk/
