Bags of cash for Banbury charity

Mountain Warehouse in the Gateway Retail Park is into the last two months of a tote bag sale fundraiser for Banbury Animal Rescue and Kindness Service (BARKS).

The outdoor equipment retailer hopes to hit a £200 target by the end of June.

They are donating the £1 profit of every canvas bag (RRP £1.99) they sell to the Banbury animal charity.

Nic Hemming, Assistant Manager at Mountain Warehouse Banbury Retail Park, said “As a store of animal lovers it was natural to pick BARKS as our charity, especially as two of us have re-homed cats from BARKS ourselves.”

BARKS rescues and cares for cats, kittens, puppies, rabbits, guinea pigs, ferrets, hedgehogs and small rodents at rescue centres in Bodicote and Woodford Halse.

Last year alone they saved and re-homed almost 200 cats and kittens and 350 animals in total.

Chair Ann Collins said: “This Mountain Warehouse scheme is a wonderful bonus in this busy year of membership campaigning and neatly coincides with our first exploration of corporate sponsorship.”

BARKS annual membership is just £10 per person or £15 per family.

To sign up, email barks2010@hotmail.co.uk, phone 07427 063178 or go to www.barks.org.uk or visit their Facebook page.