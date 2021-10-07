Back road from King’s Sutton to Middleton Cheney and Banbury to be closed for nearly three months
A back road from King’s Sutton to Middleton Cheney and Banbury will be closed for nearly three months due to upcoming scheduled roadworks.
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 10:12 am
Updated
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 10:14 am
Northamptonshire Highways intends to carry out major structural repairs to the bridge over Farthinghoe stream on the parish border of King’s Sutton and Warkworth.
The works include the removal and replacement of the parapets, new safety fencing and stonework repairs to the headwall, and will require full road closure from November 8 until January 31, 2022.
Details of the closure and diversion can be viewed online using the following web link: https://one.network/?tm=123447784