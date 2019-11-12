Back down to earth for concert pianist

Neil hitting the high notes

In July, longstanding Tibet supporters Carole Mahoney and Neil Bowman showed what happens when you combine a serious attitude with some serious altitude.

They managed, with the help of a local team, to transport a baby grand up to the Taglang Pass, a height of 5328 metres, in Ladakh, aka Little Tibet, in the Indian Himalayas, where Neil performed the highest piano recital of its kind in the world.

Neil’s performance was watched and heard by a small, select audience, including passing truck drivers.

Neil Bowman and Carole Mahoney

Carole and Neil are coming to Sibford to tell how this came about, and how they raised over £6000, enough to erect two plastic-free cafés on a popular trekking route in Ladakh, and to pay for a cook/carer in an old people’s home in the Langtang Valley, Nepal.

They will present photos and videos on a big screen and give a live piano performance of the pieces Neil played, including classics from Beethoven, Haydn and Mozart.

The event, organised by Diana Hughes from Sibford Ferris, will also feature Tsering Tsomo, who is coming from the Office of Tibet, London, to give a short talk on the country's present situation.

She will be bringing her small son with her, and they will both be in Tibetan dress.

The event takes place on Saturday, November 30 in Sibford Village Hall. Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.