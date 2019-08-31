Aynho calls for 'something robust' to manage sharp corner

Aynho village has called on Northamptonshire County Council to deal with road management on a corner where a vehicle crashed this weekend.

The village social media admin called on motorists travelling through the village to be aware of the accident.

The bad bend in Aynho that catches out many motorists. Picture by Aynho Village Twitter feed

"Be careful in bend and don’t run into the back of the other," said the Aynho Twitter feed.

The social media admin also called on Northamptonshire County Council to re-evaluate the system of management on the notorious bend.

"Time to do something more robust on this corner. (There are) so many accidents here," the message said.