Award-winning comedy magician brings ‘TrikTok’ show to Banbury next month

An award-winning magician who featured on BBC One's The Magicians will bring his new ‘TrikTok’ show to Banbury next month.

Pete Firman has established himself as one of the UK’s most popular comedy magicians after numerous television appearances, including The Magicians, Tonight at the London Palladium and The Next Great Magician.

This autumn and winter, Pete will take his tricks from the small screen to the big stage for his brand new ‘TrikTok’ show, giving audiences a chance to see his critically-acclaimed magical skills in the flesh.

Pete said: "What a treat to be heading out on the road again with TrikTok. I’ve been busy working on new tricks and new jokes, so prepare gobs for smacking and ribs for tickling!"

The magician, originally from Middlesbrough, was recently awarded the Carlton Award for outstanding comedy in magic by the world-famous Magic Circle.

Peter Firman will perform on Thursday September 14, at The Mill Arts Theatre in Banbury.