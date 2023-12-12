An award-winning Banbury advice charity has moved into new premises, ready to launch services from January next year.

Since 2016, the Banburyshire Advice Centre, run by Andy Willis BCAv and his team of volunteers, has received a number of awards for helping residents of Banbury and the neighbouring towns and villages deal with debts and the benefit system.

Previously, the centre was based out of the Cherwell Business Village and offered services one day per week at the Hanwell Fields Community Centre and the Royal Voluntary Service’s Cornhill Centre.

Now Andy and the team are happy to announce the opening of the New Phoenix Advice Centre on Castle Street, which will be up and running from January.

Andy Willis and Deputy Lord Lieutenant Surinder Dhesi officially cut the ribbon at the opening of the new advice centre.

Andy said: “Banburyshire Advice Centre is pleased to open its new advice centre for January 2024 due to increased demand.

"We welcome donations from the general public to keep the service running, as we currently do not have guaranteed funding and we are completely run by volunteers; therefore, we are grateful for any financial support for our services.

"We would like to thank the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Surinder Dhesi, for opening our centre, Banbury Mayor, Victoria Prentis MP, councillors, and all guests for attending our launch event.”

The centre, which was previously awarded the Highly Commended category in the Inspirational Award of the Oxfordshire Adult Social Care Awards, offers people advice on how to navigate benefit forms and how much money they should receive.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant Surinder Dhesi, Banbury Mayor Fiaz Ahmed, and Victoria Prentis MP were among the dignitaries at the opening event.

It also offers advice on taxes and wills and puts people in contact with organisations and charities that can assist with careers and overcoming debts.