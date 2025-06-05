Avon Dassett Soapbox Derby returns this month - and reigning champ hopes to raise more money for charity

The reigning champion of the Avon Dassett Soapbox Derby will be hoping to retain his crown at the event this month (June 21) – and, in the process, raise money and awareness for Cancer Research UK.

Brian Stanford has chosen to raise money for Cancer Research as a way of thanking the charity for looking after his wife, Michelle, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer eight years ago.

Michelle was thankfully able to beat the cancer and has now been in remission for three years, but Brian has never forgotten the good work the charity did for her.

Brian said: “My wife was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and had to undergo three quite major operations.

“If it had been five or six years earlier, she probably would have had to have a full cancer vasectomy or chemotherapy, but because of medical advances, thankfully she didn’t need to.

“The more money we can put into research for cancer or treatments will increase the chances of hopefully one day finding a cure for most cancers.”

No stranger to the Avon Dassett Soapbox Derby, Brian came runner-up in his second-ever attempt and is the reigning champion after winning last year’s event.

The Northend daredevil raced for the Myton Hospice on his first run and raised an impressive £1,500 for Cancer Research UK last year.

When asked why he’s willing to put his body on the line year after year, Brian said: “When you get to my age, the only sport you can play is walking football, so to sit in a self-built cart that is doing nearly 60mph down a steep hill is good fun and very exhilarating.”

The cart, which Brian has constructed to take on the notoriously steep Church Hill, has been christened Titty Titty Bang Bang in honour of his breast cancer fundraising.

As well as Brian, there are two other racers from Northend racing for local glory at this year’s derby: Ian Baker from The Lost Pug pub (who is raising money for Myton Hospices) and Andy Whyman.

Now in its 15th year, the derby is one of the most popular local events and has attracted thousands of spectators in recent years.

Last year’s derby raised over £2,000 for the Children’s Christmas Wish List charity.

Brian said: “I want to raise awareness of cancer and remind people to get in contact with their doctors or book a mammogram appointment if something doesn’t feel right; you are not wasting their time.”

To donate to Brian’s fundraiser, visit: https://tinyurl.com/3e4s3b5u