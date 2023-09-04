Author near Brackley to publish 'classic whodunnit' crime novel about RAF Silverstone murder

An author near Brackley will publish his second novel next month, a 'classic whodunnit' crime story about a murder at the RAF Silverstone base.

Folk musician turned author Kevin O’Regan had wanted to write books since the age of ten, but last year he took the plunge and published his first novel, The Dresden Tango.

Now the Evenley-based writer has published his second book in as many years. Titled ‘New Swan Stone’, the crime story is centred around a 23-year-old pilot with the Air Transport Auxiliary tasked with transporting a Wellington bomber plane to RAF Silverstone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plot takes a turn when pilot Lizzie Barnes discovers the body of a strangled civilian girl at the base, with Lizzie using her observation and intuition to help the RAF Police Special Investigation Branch solve the mystery.

Kevin O'Regan an author near Brackley releases his second novel next month.

Kevin said: "It’s a classic whodunnit. All the clues are contained in the text, but of course the reader has to spot them and try to work out who is the culprit.”

Kevin’s aim for the story is to entertain the reader with a fascinating crime mystery but also to educate and shine some light on the role played by the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA) in Britain’s fight against Germany, particularly the 168 female pilots within the ATA.

Kevin added: "I do hope my book will draw attention to the remarkable contribution they made."

New Swan Stone will be available on Core Books and is available from Amazon.co.uk to pre-order from September 1.