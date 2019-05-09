Auction to support Super Ru rare cancer research fundraising

A huge variety of experiences and prizes are being auctioned to help fund research into a rare form of cancer for a boy from Hook Norton.

Trips to Scotland, festival tickets and a ‘make your own beer’ voucher are among the lots for the Super Ru Auction, part of Ruiari Hackland’s family’s fundraising campaign.

More than £30,000 has been raised so far for research into anaplastic large cell lymphoma since the three-year-old was diagnosed in July.

With Ru and his family finding out he was in remission in March, all efforts are concentrated on collecting as much money as possible so scientists can find out more about the disease and how to treat children.

Family friend Leigh Larkin said: “You don’t know what’s around the corner for Ru and you don’t know if another child will be diagnosed so whatever we raise will help, and the auction is the latest part in that.

“Ru’s mum Cat was in B&Q when the doctor called to tell her that he was in remission, she just fell to the floor in tears and the staff thought they had upset her!”

The whole village has supported the Hacklands in their appeal, with £13,000 raised at a clothes sale alone, and the auction is no different.

Many businesses have donated prizes and Hook Norton Brewery is hosting the live auction on Friday, May 17, for which the family is very thankful. Bids can be made online until Wednesday before the ticketed event at the brewery.

Among the lots are a signed football shirt, a winery tour, and a stay at Soho Farmhouse.

For more information, visit 32auctions.com/SuperRuSuperAuction2019