Assisted Dying Bill 'needs better safeguards' - Banbury MP is unconvinced and votes no

Banbury MP voted ‘no’ to legislation allowing terminally ill people to be helped to die. He was ‘not convinced’ by the safeguards in the Bill.

Sean Woodcock held an online meeting and was sent hundreds of letters by people on both sides of the debate into whether individuals should be given assistance to end their own lives.

He said if his concerns were addressed in the third version of the Bill, he may vote ‘yes’. The bill passed with a 55 majority. ‘Yes’ voters numbered 330 and 275 voted no.

In a letter to constituents after last Friday’s vote, he said: “I voted against the second reading of the (Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill). This was not a decision that I took lightly, and I have been very open about how difficult I have found this decision. As an MP I understand that making decisions is an important part of my role and on this issue, abstaining was not an option for me.

"Many people approached me with their own stories about difficulties they or loved ones have faced at the end of life. This says to me very clearly that the current status quo is intolerable.

"I believe there are lots of individuals for whom having this choice would make a positive difference and provide certainty to loved ones.

“Unfortunately, I was not convinced by supporters and sponsors of the Bill that the safeguards within it, which I believe are well intended, will work. And the current state of palliative and social care, as well as the NHS, is such a concern I fear the choice for many will not be a fair choice,” he said.

“I am also concerned at the lack of capacity I have personally witnessed in the courts system to undertake the extra work. Neither do I think giving yet more complex and controversial work to GPS at this time is acceptable. These are significant issues I do not believe have been adequately addressed by the Bill's supporters.”

Mr Woodcock said he would push for improvents to the Bill before the third reading.