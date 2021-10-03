Azaria Moyse, a teenager ,with a rare hereditary condition has told how her Dogs for Good assistance dog has given her the confidence to go out alone again, for the first time in nearly five years (Submitted photo)

Azaria Moyse, aged 18 from Wiltshire, has Infantile Pompe disease which is estimated to affect one in every 40,000 babies born every year.

Pompe causes muscle weakness and every muscle in Azaria’s body is affected including her speech. This leaves her feeling extremely weak which makes doing anything very challenging and she uses a wheelchair to get around.

Azaria discovered the power of dogs when she was in hospital with pneumonia three years ago and a pet therapy dog visited. She was feeling very down and stressed and the therapy dog really cheered her up.

Mum Jo explains: “Azaria perked up straight away when she met this dog and that’s when the seed was sown.

“She looked online for information about charities that offer assistance dogs and found Dogs for Good who offer specially trained dogs for people with disabilities and waited for applications to open.”

Dogs for Good, a Banbury-based charity that creates life-changing differences for people living with a wide range of disabilities and conditions including autism, physical disabilities, dementia and learning disabilities, through the help of an expertly trained dog. The charity’s assistance and community dogs enable people to live more independently.

Azaria applied for an assistance dog from Dogs for Good two years ago and after months of searching for a suitable match she was paired with an adorable black Labrador called Bronte in March this year.

Azaria said: “Before getting Bronte I made my plans around when my mum wasn’t at work because I like to have someone with me.

“Now Bronte just comes with me and I don’t have to rely on my mum or anyone else. She has given me a real sense of freedom!”

Mum Jo said: “Having Bronte by her side makes her feel more confident about going out and she can meet her friends without me.

“For example, Azaria came to meet me for lunch when I was at work today. We wouldn’t have been able to do that previously because it took too long for me to get home to pick her up and go somewhere.

“It’s lovely to see Azaria be more independent. She asks Bronte to do things for her which isn’t as bad as asking your mum to do something for you.

“Bronte has made such a difference to not only Azaria’s life but all our lives as a family.”

They are currently training Bronte to come and nudge Jo when Azaria needs her. For example, when she’s out in the garden.

Jo added: “Having Bronte has been really good for Azaria, especially just now because many of her friends are going off to University.

“She has to take Bronte out for walks every day and this really helps her mental health. I don’t think she would go out as much if she didn’t have her.

“We all love having Bronte in the house, she’s brought us an awful lot of smiles.

“Dogs for Good is an amazing charity, they worked so hard through the pandemic to find ways to partner dogs with clients. We really appreciate everything they did and their continued support.

“Our instructor is also on hand if we ever have any concerns - we can text, call or email them and they come back to us straight away.”

Azaria added: “Bronte even comes to hospital appointments with me which really helps because when I feel stressed because I can cuddle and stroke her and she really calms me down.”

Dogs for Good instructor Jane Pawling said: "Within the first week of Azaria getting Bronte, Jo told me they had all been crying happy tears because they could already see how much she could help her.

"Moments like this make me very proud to do my job, it's rewarding to know I'm part of something that makes such a huge difference to people's lives."