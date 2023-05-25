Aspiring Banbury photographers have their pictures displayed in town train station

The team is already planning further displays at the station and is encouraging anyone to send in photos that are in portrait layout to the BID team directly for the next intake of images.

Karen Stapley is one of the local photographers whose stunning photo of The Light was selected. She said: "I love photography and am very passionate about it. I started taking photos during the pandemic, and that’s when it took off. The Light means a lot to me as I work there, and to have my photo showcased at the station is incredible."Zach Bailey, stakeholder manager at Chiltern Railways, said: "Chiltern Railways is pleased to have worked with Banbury BID and local aspiring photographers to promote visitor attractions in the town centre. "Following the pandemic, leisure travel has become a key area of growth for the railway industry, and we are supportive of schemes to encourage new and existing customers to visit Banbury and the wider Oxfordshire area."