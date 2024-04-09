Artists wanted to exhibit in fundraising show and sale at threatened Banbury area village hall

Deborah Weaver with one of her paintings - Beach Pebbles

The Hook Norton Art Show and Sale, with cafe, will be held on June 22 from 10am – 4pm. It will be held at the Hook Norton War Memorial Hall, which has been the subject of a ‘use it or lose it’ campaign in a bid to save the facility for the community in the long term.

Spaces will be £15 each. There will be no commission or insurance required to exhibit. Artists in any medium should contact [email protected] to find out more about exhibiting in the event.

Co-organiser Deborah Weaver, also chair of Friends of Hook Norton War Memorial Hall, said: “Art brings benefits to everyone; whether you are creating it or looking at it; it’s good for focusing your mind away from everyday issues and for improving your sense of wellbeing.

A painting of Hook Norton Memorial Hall where an art show and sale will take place in June

“This event sits well with the purpose of Hook Norton War Memorial Hall, which is a charity whose objective is to improve the conditions of life for the inhabitants of Hook Norton and the surrounding area.

“We want to promote art and provide a showcase for some of the stunning local artists we have in the area as well as to raise funds to support this lovely traditional village hall.

“Entrance is free but we can’t have an art show without artists, so we are looking for artists to exhibit in a wide range of mediums and price ranges. We would like there to be something to interest everyone. It’s also an opportunity for people to meet together and refreshments will be available, hopefully in the garden if the weather allows.”

Set up will take place the previous day, with an invitation-only preview evening the evening before between 7pm-9pm.

Friends of Hook Norton War Memorial Hall was started in 2023 by existing users to work with the trustee of the charity, Hook Norton Parish Council.