Artist who took up painting in lockdown to host exhibition in Brackley area village

An artist who took up painting during the lockdowns is preparing to host her own exhibition next month in Helmdon.

After having spent her career in the design and architecture industries, Renee Mascari was no stranger to the creative sector, but it took the COVID-19 lockdowns for her to truly discover her passion for painting.

Now in her 70s, Renee uses memories from her upbringing in Africa to inspire her abstract and colourful paintings, which can now be found at the Aura Fine Art galleries in Nottingham and Stratford-upon-Avon.

Describing her work, Renee said: “I paint mostly contemporary abstract art with an urban edge inspired by my heritage and love of all things urban.

Renee Mascari in front of one of her paintings at the Aura Fine Art Gallery.

“I love nothing more than putting on a great playlist, setting up a new canvas, and beginning to create something that hopefully will reflect my love of architecture, design, colour, and texture”.

Now with a studio in her house, the artist hopes the exhibition will be the perfect opportunity for her to gain more recognition and sell some of her finest creations of the past few years.

Renee enjoys meeting other art fans and loves the debate that art creates, and she said, “Whether you like the painting or you don’t, if it instigates discussion and opinion, then the artist’s work is done!”.

The exhibition will take place at The Reading Rooms on Church Street in Helmdon on Wednesday November 1 between 6 – 8.30pm.