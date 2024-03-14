Artist near Banbury to hold exhibition displaying collection of animal portraits

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Talented photographer Lee Atherton from Little Bourton will host the exhibition at the Forge Coffee Shop in Evenley.

Lee, who spends most of his time working as a commercial photographer, began creating the animal portraits during Covid, when his regular work completely stopped.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, four years on, he has created a collection of prints, coasters, trivets and greeting cards that are sold at several local farm shops.

Photographer Lee Atherton will be displaying his collection of animal portraits next month at the Evenley Forge Coffee Shop.

Lee said: “The pictures were never meant to be sold; , just a creative expression during such difficult times. However, when people saw them, they began enquiring where they could buy one!

"Out of all of the stress of 2020 Covid lockdowns and beyond, it's nice that something positive and creative has emerged.”