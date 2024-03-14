Artist near Banbury to hold exhibition displaying collection of animal portraits
Talented photographer Lee Atherton from Little Bourton will host the exhibition at the Forge Coffee Shop in Evenley.
Lee, who spends most of his time working as a commercial photographer, began creating the animal portraits during Covid, when his regular work completely stopped.
Now, four years on, he has created a collection of prints, coasters, trivets and greeting cards that are sold at several local farm shops.
Lee said: “The pictures were never meant to be sold; , just a creative expression during such difficult times. However, when people saw them, they began enquiring where they could buy one!
"Out of all of the stress of 2020 Covid lockdowns and beyond, it's nice that something positive and creative has emerged.”
Lee’s exhibition will run from Wednesday April 3, until Tuesday April 30, at the Evenley Forge Coffee Shop.