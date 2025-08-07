Artist creates unique photography art using Neolithic stone circle near Chipping Norton

A Cotswolds artist has created a unique piece by combining linen and an ancient stone circle near Chipping Norton.

Charlbury-based artist Janice Thwaites created the distinctive artwork by scaling photographs of Sanderson's linen over the top of images of the ancient Rollright Stones.

Janice was first inspired to use the stones for an art project back in 2005 but was only able to make the project a reality 20 years later.

She said: “In 2005 I was looking for an empty space, somewhere quiet, somewhere to think and perhaps to pray. A field seemed the logical place to start.

“The field selected at this time had scattered across it large round hay bales covered in black plastic. This was not quite what I had in mind. I liked the idea of moveable shapes, something that could be packed up and moved to different sites.

“After visiting the Rollright Stones, a Neolithic stone circle near Chipping Norton, the idea of making a set of loose covers to soften the hard stones came to mind. A stone circle covered in a Sanderson linen union set a picture in the mind, never to be forgotten.”

An act of vandalism at the stones made Janice realise she would never get permission to create the project on the actual stones, so she began to think of other ways to bring the project to life.

Janice added: “In 2005, a vandal painted the stones with yellow paint. The incident made the national news and TV. It was a huge job to clean off the paint without destroying the ancient surface.

“I think it would have been unlikely that I would have been permitted anywhere near the stones with any kind of fabric and scissors. The idea was shelved.

“In 2025, while going through old projects, I rediscovered the idea of loose covers on the Rollright Stones. The idea still appealed.

“A length of Sanderson's linen was purchased and photographed. The images have been scaled and toned to fit the perspective of the stone circle and collaged onto three black and white A2 photographs, which is a compromise compared to making the work in reality.”

To view Janice’s art or for more information, visit: https://www.janicethwaites.org.uk/