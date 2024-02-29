Art, jewellery, pottery and cookies to go on sale at village craft show near Banbury
Organised by JRB Creatives and the Botanical Bath and Body Company, the Fenny Compton craft fair will take place in the village hall from 10am until 3.30pm.
Visitors will be able to browse a selection of home-made foods and drinks, art and gifts and have a go on the Dassett Pottery Clay Club’s pottery wheel.
One of the organisers, Judith Russell-Brookes, said: “There will be pork baps and quiches as well as local cheeses, chocolate makers, samosas, and curries and Hannah's Big Cookies will be there with her famous bakes.
“There will also be jewellery stalls, decoupage, homemade body and bath products, artwork, cards, and hand-woven items on sale.”
It will be Fenny Compton’s first craft show, but organisers have said if it goes well, there will be another one in the summer and around Christmas time.