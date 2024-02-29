Art, jewellery, pottery and cookies to go on sale at village craft show near Banbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organised by JRB Creatives and the Botanical Bath and Body Company, the Fenny Compton craft fair will take place in the village hall from 10am until 3.30pm.

Visitors will be able to browse a selection of home-made foods and drinks, art and gifts and have a go on the Dassett Pottery Clay Club’s pottery wheel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the organisers, Judith Russell-Brookes, said: “There will be pork baps and quiches as well as local cheeses, chocolate makers, samosas, and curries and Hannah's Big Cookies will be there with her famous bakes.

Fenny Compton Village Hall is hosting a craft fair this Saturday.

“There will also be jewellery stalls, decoupage, homemade body and bath products, artwork, cards, and hand-woven items on sale.”