Around 40 volunteers help clean up Banbury's streets

Many of the litter pickers outside Banbury Town Hall.

The day of litter picking was part of Banbury Town Council’s new campaign that is asking people to be proud of the town and to stop dropping litter.

The initiative began in August after complaints were made to councillors about the amount of waste being dropped in the streets.

This prompted the council to organise the litter picking sessions and provide litter picking equipment for the volunteers to use.

Some of the litter pickers gathered in Broad Street.

Saturday’s clean-up operation began outside the town hall where the town councillors were joined by members of the public and representatives of the 2nd Banbury Scouts, Banbury Lions, Banbury Rotary Club and the GF Club.

Town council leader Kieran Mallon said: “This litter pick is just the start. We will be organising more clean-ups in the streets and in our parks.

“Everyone can play a part and we hope to persuade those who drop litter to use the bins instead. I’d like to thank everyone who turned out on Saturday and we hope to see them again at future litter picks.”

The litter pickers were also joined by Banbury Town Mayor Jayne Strangwood.

Jayne Strangwood said: “It attracted a lot of attention and lots of people became aware of what was going on. It gave the campaign a lot of good publicity.