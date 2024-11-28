Around 30 stalls to feature at Banbury's Christmas-themed craft market this weekend
The market will take place on Banbury's market place from 10am until 4pm on Sunday (December 1).
It will feature many of the familiar stalls from the monthly artisan craft market as well as several traders who were affected by the cancellation of last weekend’s Victorian Christmas Market.
So far 29 traders, selling a range of different products, including children’s toys, knitwear and jewellery have confirmed places at the market alongside a refreshments stall.
The Victorian Christmas Market due to be held last weekend (November 22-24) was cancelled after heavy rain and flooding made Banbury’s town centre unsafe for events.
For more information about the craft market, including how to apply for a stall on a future market, email: [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.