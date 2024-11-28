Around 30 stalls to feature at Banbury's Christmas-themed craft market this weekend

By Jack Ingham
Published 28th Nov 2024, 12:41 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Banbury’s monthly craft market will return to the market place this weekend with around 30 stalls selling primarily Christmas-themed products and gifts.

The market will take place on Banbury's market place from 10am until 4pm on Sunday (December 1).

It will feature many of the familiar stalls from the monthly artisan craft market as well as several traders who were affected by the cancellation of last weekend’s Victorian Christmas Market.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So far 29 traders, selling a range of different products, including children’s toys, knitwear and jewellery have confirmed places at the market alongside a refreshments stall.

Around 30 stalls selling Christmas-themed products and gifts will be set up in Banbury's market place this Sunday.Around 30 stalls selling Christmas-themed products and gifts will be set up in Banbury's market place this Sunday.
Around 30 stalls selling Christmas-themed products and gifts will be set up in Banbury's market place this Sunday.

The Victorian Christmas Market due to be held last weekend (November 22-24) was cancelled after heavy rain and flooding made Banbury’s town centre unsafe for events.

For more information about the craft market, including how to apply for a stall on a future market, email: [email protected]

Related topics:Banbury

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice