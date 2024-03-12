Around 200 people help create colourful mural at former car sales site in Banbury

Around 200 people have helped to create a colourful mural on the derelict site of a former car showroom in Banbury.
By Jack Ingham
Published 12th Mar 2024, 15:38 GMT
The project, spearheaded by artist Elyse Blackshaw and supported by Chiltern Railways and the Banbury BID, saw people add art inspired by memories of Banbury to the large mural.

Situated on the former Robert Keith Car Sales site, organisers said the mural project not only helped improve the derelict site but also “created a sense of belonging and pride among the participants”.

Jasmine Gilhooly, of the Banbury BID said: “It is fantastic to see this project come to fruition. As I have an artistic background myself, it is really nice to see this site brightened up.

Around 200 people have helped to create a large, colourful mural close to the centre of Banbury.

"Not only does it look brilliant, it is one of the first things visitors see when entering the town from the railway.”

To commemorate the mural, Banbury BID is inviting all participants and members of the community to a photo shoot on Saturday, March 16, from 10-10:15 am.

Jasmine added: “Join us in celebrating the culmination of this collaborative project and witness the beauty that has been brought to Cherwell Street.”

