Are you a Banbury musician with the X factor?

Banbury musicians have an opportunity to showcase their music to a wider audience by entering a long established talent competition that has propelled past winners to industry success.

The 21st Shipston Proms Fame Contest, which will be held on June 23 at 2pm in Townsend Hall, Shipston, is now open for entries with winners going on to perform on an open air stage in front of a packed audience on the legendary final night of the Proms on Saturday, June 29.

There are two categories, one for soloists/duos and one for bands. Last year 14 year old Chloe Lake Jones of North Leamington College won the soloist category and boys group The Fortunes, from Stratford School won the band category.

The Fortunes will be returning to the competition this year to perform while the judges decide on this year’s winners.

On the night the winners will also rub shoulders with some stellar headliners including Oliver Darling and the Living Legends. This band has a fantastic line up of top session musicians who have played with the likes of Imelda May, Van Morrison, Jools Holland, Robert Plant and Mike Sanchez as well as performing in their own right.

Now celebrating its 21 st year the Fame Contest has showcased acts that have gone on to great acclaim particularly English blues rock guitarist, singer, songwriter 26 year old Laurence Jones, who came first aged just 14.

Laurence has released four solo albums to date and has won four British Blues Awards, including the Young Artist of the Year for three consecutive years.

All entrants will play two songs in front of a panel and their performance will be recorded by professional sound engineers Clearsound which can be taken home.

Details of how to enter can be found on www.shipstonproms.org or by emailing shipstonproms@gmail.com.