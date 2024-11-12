Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Banbury author has given a ‘no holds barred’ insight into the tension and mistrust between archeology and metal detecting.

In his new book - Archaeology Versus Metal Detecting, The Cause and The Cure – Peter G Spackman sheds new light on some of the working practices, procedures and thoughts which have ‘fuelled an ill-wind that flurries through levels of archaeological academia’.

Archaeology is the study of human activity through the recovery and analysis of material culture (think Time Team) where metal detecting is using a special instrument that detects the nearby presence of metal – often beneath the soil (think The Detectorists).

Mr Spackman begins his study in the mists of history, exploring the birth of archaeological investigation from a King’s search, grave robbers, antiquarian collectors and museum artifact collections through to a profession which, he says, appears these days to rely upon the construction industry and its commercialism for survival.

Peter G Spackman who has published a new book examining the mistrust in the worlds of archaeology and metal detecting

He uses various sources of information to highlight analytical information as well cultural, social and economic intervention to form an unbiased argument.

The later appearance of metal detecting as a hobby fired discontent, distrust and efforts to either govern or ban the hobby.

This distrust is echoed by the author’s extensive research which uncovered a deep-set denial of the use, by archaeologists, of an innovative invention which has become an essential tool for artefact recovery, the metal detector.

"This hobby, also listed as a sport, boasts a practitioner membership of over thirty-five thousand in the UK alone, the history of which is covered in-depth from the development of electro-magnetism, leading to an ever-increasing number of inventions, including machines for the detection of explosive devices which morphed into the metal detector as we know it today,” he said.

Peter G Spackman's book offers a no-holds barred insight into archeology and metal detecting

Born and bred in the market town of Hexham, Northumberland, Peter G Spackman developed a love of all things old from being surrounded by a wealth of historic heritage. He moved permanently to Banbury in 1966.

He has a Bachelor’s honours degree in History and Archaeology from the University of Leicester and is a Practitioner of the Chartered Institute for Archaeology. He has 45 years’ knowledge of archaeology and artefacts covering all periods.

With extensive experience with over 40 years’ metal detecting, he has always promoted use of this innovative machine. Mr Spackman has published two previous books, one focusing on field names and an historical novel. The new book is published by Pen and Sword History – see here. It is also available on Amazon – see here.

The book includes new, in-depth research techniques incorporating published archaeological reports requiring, in parts, the skills of a mind reader-cum-detective. He acknowledges glaring attacks against the new technology which he defends using metal detectorists’ results.

The book highlights evidence of working practices which actually destroy artefacts in their millions but are written as recommended instructions. There are striking similarities as archaeologists and detectorists encounter progressive ideas, new inventions and new regulations but on a vastly differing timescale.

Mr Spackman digs deep to build foundations for positive action into a subject he believes has often been ‘a one-sided argument’. The author tackles the subject with fortitude, endeavour and commitment.