Appeal launched to find missing 13-year-old girl from Banbury

Thames Valley Police have asked the public for help in locating a 13-year-old girl from Banbury who has gone missing.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing child, Aleah was last seen in Banbury on Saturday (July 5) at 12pm.

The 13-year-old girl has links to Bicester and is believed to have travelled there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say Aleah was last wearing a black top, grey jogging bottoms and grey Nike Jordans trainers.

Anyone who has seen Aleah or has any information that could assist the police should call 101 and quote the reference number 43250338966.