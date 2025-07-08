Appeal launched to find missing 13-year-old girl from Banbury
Thames Valley Police have asked the public for help in locating a 13-year-old girl from Banbury who has gone missing.
Missing child, Aleah was last seen in Banbury on Saturday (July 5) at 12pm.
The 13-year-old girl has links to Bicester and is believed to have travelled there.
Police say Aleah was last wearing a black top, grey jogging bottoms and grey Nike Jordans trainers.
Anyone who has seen Aleah or has any information that could assist the police should call 101 and quote the reference number 43250338966.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.