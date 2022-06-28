Appeal for witnesses is put out after a man dies in a collision in Chipping Norton

Police have appealed for witnesses to a crash in Chipping Norton in which a man died

The fatal accident happened at around 11.40am when a grey Mitsubishi Outlander collided with a wall on Albion Street.

The driver, a man in his sixties, sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and a specially trained officer is supporting them.

Nobody else was injured.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigating officer PC Harry Welch, of the Joint Operations Road Policing Unit, based at Bicester Howes Lane police station, said: “Sadly a man has died following this collision and our thoughts remain with his family at this time.

“As part of our investigation, I would ask that anyone who witnessed the grey Mitsubishi Outlander driving in the area before or at the time of the collision to please come forward.

“Also I would ask anyone in the area who has CCTV or a video doorbell, or anyone in the area with a dash-cam, to please check their footage and get in touch if it shows anything that could assist our enquiries.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference number 43220283320.”