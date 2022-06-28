Appeal for witnesses is put out after a man dies in a collision in Chipping Norton

The fatal accident happened at around 11.40am when a grey Mitsubishi Outlander collided with a wall on Albion Street.
The driver, a man in his sixties, sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and a specially trained officer is supporting them.
Nobody else was injured.
Investigating officer PC Harry Welch, of the Joint Operations Road Policing Unit, based at Bicester Howes Lane police station, said: “Sadly a man has died following this collision and our thoughts remain with his family at this time.
“As part of our investigation, I would ask that anyone who witnessed the grey Mitsubishi Outlander driving in the area before or at the time of the collision to please come forward.
“Also I would ask anyone in the area who has CCTV or a video doorbell, or anyone in the area with a dash-cam, to please check their footage and get in touch if it shows anything that could assist our enquiries.
“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference number 43220283320.”
