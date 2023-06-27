Appeal for help to find girl who is missing from a village near Banbury

A police spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to locate missing 15-year-old Maisy (also known as Sage). Maisy is missing from Middleton Cheney and was last seen on Monday, June 26, at approximately 10pm. Maisy also has links to Brackley and Banbury.“Maisy is described as 5ft 4in, slim build and has shoulder-length pink hair. We do not have a clothing description at this time but it is believed she is carrying a small tote bag.”Anyone who sees Maisy or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 999, quoting reference number MPS1/1989/23.