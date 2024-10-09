Anti-war group to stage protest outside RAF air base near Brackley this Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An anti-war group will stage a protest outside the gates of RAF Croughton near Brackley this Saturday (October 12).

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Oxford Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) and Oxfordshire Peace Campaign will be holding the protest at 12pm.

Gathering outside the camp’s main gates on the B4031, the groups will protest against what they see as the militarisation of space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Oxford CND said: “Croughton is one of the largest international military intelligence hubs. This major U.S. communication and intelligence base supports many US military sites in Europe and is involved in world-wide war operations.

Anti-war groups will stage a protest outside RAF Croughton this Saturday.

“These include space communications, data links, military drone information, bomber guidance, missile defence, diplomatic communications, and command and control warfighting functions.”

The protest has been planned by organisers to coincide with the international Keep Space for Peace week 2024, which has a theme of stopping the use of space for war and genocide.

For more information visit: https://cnduk.org/resources/keep-space-for-peace/