Anti-war group to stage protest outside RAF air base near Brackley this Saturday
The Oxford Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) and Oxfordshire Peace Campaign will be holding the protest at 12pm.
Gathering outside the camp’s main gates on the B4031, the groups will protest against what they see as the militarisation of space.
A spokesperson from Oxford CND said: “Croughton is one of the largest international military intelligence hubs. This major U.S. communication and intelligence base supports many US military sites in Europe and is involved in world-wide war operations.
“These include space communications, data links, military drone information, bomber guidance, missile defence, diplomatic communications, and command and control warfighting functions.”
The protest has been planned by organisers to coincide with the international Keep Space for Peace week 2024, which has a theme of stopping the use of space for war and genocide.
For more information visit: https://cnduk.org/resources/keep-space-for-peace/
