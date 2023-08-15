Another mouth-watering experience is ahead at this weekend's Banbury Food Fair

Foodies can look forward to another mouth-watering experience at this weekend's Banbury Food and Drink Festival.

Shoppers at the event on Sunday (August 20) will enjoy a tempting experience with more than 80 stalls offering delicacies and flavours from around the world.

Banbury Market Place will overflow with tasty treats of many cultures as well as cooking demonstrations by celebrity chef Paul Da Costa Greaves, whose glimpses into how simple good home-cooked food can be, will be just one of the highlights of the free-to-enter event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The food fair, organised by Banbury Town Council, will be a finger-licking experience as shoppers eat and drink al fresco or take their purchases home to eat later.

Jasmine Gilbert tastes some rum cake at the Caribbean Store with Jessica Hutchings holding the sample at the 2022 Food Festival

Food for all tastes and appetites will be on offer and drinkers will have an exciting range of tipples to choose from.

All-day music by local performers will provide background entertainment and there will be plenty of outdoor seating to allow people to listen, relax and eat their well-chosen goods.

Town mayor Fiaz Ahmed said: “It will be eat, drink and be merry as thousands of people discover food with a difference and a variety of liquid refreshments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There will be nearly a hundred stalls stacked high with delicacies – made by local producers but with tastes from many countries and cultures.”

The weather forecast for Sunday is bright sun with some cloud with no rain and temperatures up to 23 degrees so visitors to the Food Festival are assured a wonderful day out.