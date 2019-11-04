Another great day at the Hook Norton Craft Fair

Hook Norton Craft Fair drew in 1,400 visitors and raised £6,600 for St Peter's Church.

Saturday's event was hailed as an other 'fantastic' day by organiser Jan Hughes who welcomed 40 craftspeople to the fair at the village church.

Sarah Watts' stained glass made a wonderful display

The fair is an annual event held at a perfect time for early Christmas shopping and a few of the stalls were appropriately decorated.

"There was rain and the rugby on Saturday but it didn't stop anyone coming to our fair," said Mrs Hughes.

"We had 40 stalls and as always we had a team on hand to give people help bringing in their equipment and wares and my 'taxi ladies' ferried the stallholders from the brewery, which provided parking space, back to the church."

The stalls were tucked into every nook and cranny of the church. There was a new attraction with Julie Farren's vintage sock-knitting machine and a new wood craft staff where Roger Cooke displayed his Hooky Time wooden clocks, sporting Hook Norton beer bottle tops on the quarter hours and pyrography pictures of the brewery dray horses. Mr Cooke was also selling his innovative wine and glass carriers and bird boxes and tables.

Adele Pratley checks to see if the life-sized Emperor penguin is real

There was a stall dedicated to crocheted snowflakes, made into hangers, bunting and even wreaths and a section showing off Sarah Watts' stained glass. There were handmade, felt toys including a very popular, life-sized penguin, various jewellery stalls, silk cushions, recycled denim and silk bags, handmade soaps and cosmetics, pottery and wax paintings.

There was metal sculpture on sale along with fabric brooches, pencil drawings, fused glass work, quilting and patchwork, candle-holders made from antlers, wheat-filled aroma-hotties, laser-cut woodwork, fabric noticeboards and a stall with an assortment of the most delicious hand-made chocolates.

Tickets for the huge grand draw sold like hot cakes.

"It's been another big success and I'm so grateful to all my helpers," said Mrs Hughes. "We're delighted to have raised such a large amount for the church."

Julie Farren demonstrates a knitting machine for socks at Saturday's fair

Jan Wilkinson's pastel pictures were very popular

Roger Cooke shows off his Hooky Time wooden clock

Kevin Hope and grandson Finn do some shopping

St Peter's Church's new rector, Rev Janet Faull folds draw tickets with helper Hetty Cooke

Visitors to the Hooky Craft Fair examine some of the intricate bunting