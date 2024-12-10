Animal cruelty on the rise on Oxfordshire, Warwickshire and Northants - RSPCA launches Christmas campaign
The RSPCA says it has received nearly 25% more animal neglect reports during the first nine months of this year and fears the problem is about to get worse as more pet owners face financial hardship at Christmas.
In Oxfordshire there were 401 incidents of animal neglect - a 27% increase from the same period last year. In Northamptonshire there were 500 incidents - a 6% increase. And in Warwickshire 401 incidents of animal neglect were reported – a 13% increase from 2023.
The charity said between January and September 2024 its emergency cruelty line recorded 48,814 incidents of neglect, up from 38,977 for the same period in 2023. One call was made every four minutes..
In Warwickshire, an emaciated dog with an injured jaw that had been forced open was left at a local veterinary practice.
The vet raised concerns with the RSPCA after the small female dog was taken there by a woman who said she was the owner but gave a false name and address. The animal was in a very poor condition with ribs, spine and hip bones visible. She had rotten teeth and her bottom jaw was badly damaged and she was unable to close her mouth. Sadly she had to be put to sleep by the vet because of the severity of her condition.
RSPCA Superintendent Jo Hirst said: “The large 25% increase in the number of pet neglect calls we are taking is a major concern during our busy winter period when many people are facing more financial difficulties, and we fear this upsetting trend will continue.
“One call every four minutes is a frightening statistic. Coupled with this we have also seen a startling increase in abandonment cases up 30% in just three years.
“Sadly we expect the crisis to worsen as more people tend to struggle with increased costs around Christmas time with presents to buy and extra food shopping - along with energy bills.”
The distressing new statistics have been released as part of the charity’s campaign Join the Christmas Rescue, which aims to support frontline staff during the busy festive period.
The RSPCA, which this year celebrates its 200th anniversary, believes these shocking statistics are due to an increase in pet ownership during Covid 19 and the current financial hardships faced by many due to the cost of living crisis.
Another rescue is Staffie cross Mabel who was taken to a veterinary surgery emaciated and starved. She was so weak and dehydrated she was unable to stand unaided and her ribs and spine were protruding from her body. Her owner said she had been refusing to eat for a few days but when offered food she devoured it.
Mabel spent ten days in hospital and was then moved to an RSPCA animal centre where she found her forever home. Her previous owners were prosecuted.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.