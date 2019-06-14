And the winner of this week's Banbury United Lottery is. . . .

The draw has been made for the second Banbury United FC lottery. Have your three lucky numbers been picked?

This weeks winning numbers for Banbury United's Community Lottery are: 1 - 15 - 16.

The launch of the Banbury United Lottery

All tickets have been checked and verified and there was no winner. Therefore today's prize fund of £295.20 will roll over to the draw on the the June 21 giving an estimated prize fund of between £500 and 600.

Tickets are £1 and will help fund the football club's community outreach programmes. A percentage of the proceeds will also be donated to Keep the Horton General (KTHG) group.

Available at various stores in town including their own stall in Castle Quay.