And the winner of this week's Banbury United Lottery is. . . .

The draw has been made for the second Banbury United FC lottery. Have your three lucky numbers been picked?

This weeks winning numbers for Banbury United's Community Lottery are: 1 - 15 - 16.

The launch of the Banbury United Lottery

The launch of the Banbury United Lottery

All tickets have been checked and verified and there was no winner. Therefore today's prize fund of £295.20 will roll over to the draw on the the June 21 giving an estimated prize fund of between £500 and 600.

Tickets are £1 and will help fund the football club's community outreach programmes. A percentage of the proceeds will also be donated to Keep the Horton General (KTHG) group.

Available at various stores in town including their own stall in Castle Quay.

Mark Allitt holds the this weeks winning numbers

Mark Allitt holds the this weeks winning numbers