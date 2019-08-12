Ancient burial mound opens

The Mid England Barrow, midway between Claydon and Fenny Compton, is now fully complete.

The Barrow, on the borders of Warwickshire, Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire, is one of just four built in the country for the first time in 5,000 years and offers an alternative resting place for loved ones in a tranquil setting.

Each naive will hold an urn

Owner Sarah Smart said: "Before the availability of the modern round barrow, there were two types of options for what to do with cremation ashes.

"At one end of the spectrum was the traditional churchyard or crematorium, and right at the other was blasting into space or having them tattooed into your skin. For everyone else, the modern barrow offers a unique alternative.

"The Barrow means that for those who wish to, not only can the ashes be visited, the niche cover can be designed so that the urn can be touched, or even removed by families, so that the life lost can really be included in significant occasions.

She added: "I know of one such family who visit the barrow regularly with a picnic, and granny joins them."

Co-owner Sarah Smart in one of the barrow's inner sanctums

During the build pupils from Dasset CoE Primary School were asked to submit items to be placed in a time capsule to be opened in 100 years time which was secretly placed inside the walls of the barrow.

Whilst in June, the owners of all four modern barrows met to present each other with stones from their respective barrow to be incorporated in the others, creating a unique bond between them.

Co owner Richard Beeby said: "It’s been a relatively quick build, but until the final roof stone was put in place, and the interior only lit by daylight from the entrance and candlelight, you couldn’t get that truly amazing feeling.

"As much as we try to capture what the modern Barrow is like, descriptions don’t come close. The only way to truly understand what it is like, is to visit for yourself."

The barrow will be hosting open afternoons every Wednesday and Saturday between 1pm and 4pm.

For more information visit www.mid-englandbarrow.co.uk.