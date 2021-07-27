An innovative Fantasy Football League has been set up to boost funds for three worthy Banbury charities

The charity Fantasy Football League will help three worthy Banbury charities

Let’s Play Project, Banbury Young Homelessness Project (BYHP) and Home-Start Banbury, Bicester and Chipping Norton introduced the league this week and are encouraging local residents to sign up to support the their work.

For a minimum joining fee of £5 individuals, families and friends can compete in the Fantasy Football League, picking their team and making transfers and substitutions throughout the year. Depending on how they perform on the pitch they will earn valuable points - and you could be the best manager in the League.

It is designed to be an enjoyable way to test your football management skills, have fun and help three excellent Banburyshire organisations.

To join, you will need to make a minimum donation of £5 to https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/BanburyCharitiesLeague, which will be split between the three charities. Here, you will receive information on how to confirm your donation and receive the passcode to join the Local Charities League that has been set up on the Fantasy Premier League website.

Participants then create their team before August 13, 2021 ready for the start of the Premier League season. There will be several prizes for the top teams when the league finishes on May 22, 2022, which will have been donated to the three charities. Participants can join the league anytime before or after the deadline.

Joe Rumford, Fundraiser at Let’s Play said: “The Let's Play Project did a Fantasy League fundraiser for the Euros and it was really popular among our families, young people, staff and supporters. So we decided to open it up to those outside of Let's Play and we wanted to ask Home-Start and BYHP to get involved so we can get a more community feel around it. We're all really excited here to get started."

Louise Sansom, Fundraiser at Home-Start Banbury, Bicester & Chipping Norton said: “It’s very exciting to be working with other local charities to host this league. I hope lots of people join us in the league and support three local charities while enjoying the competition.”

Rachel Young, Admin and Events Assistant at BYHP said, “It’s so nice to get going with some fundraising again and we were delighted when Joe asked us to team up on something which will hopefully be great fun and have a real community backing to help out 3 great causes.”

To find out more, please visit: https://letsplaybanbury.org/banbury-charities-fantasy-football-league/If you are a local business who would like to donate a prize, the organisers would be very grateful for a call on 01295 266358.

Let's Play specialises in safe play provision for young people with additional needs. Among a long list of valuable activities are after-school clubs, a youth group, drama sessions and holiday schemes. Parents find it an invaluable resource to help their children's confidence, engagement and independence.

BYHP is an organisation helping homeless young people, a charity supporting all young people aged 13 - 25 (and often their families) in Banbury, Bicester, Brackley, Chipping Norton and the surrounding areas. The organisation offers services supporting between 200 - 300 young people annually. These include mental health services, counselling and mediation, training and employability, housing advice and a foodbank.