A Banbury 'working class hero' who was responsible for building council houses in 1913 is to be commemorated.

The work of independent Labour councillor, Herbert Payne, has been organised for Saturday, March 25.

Payne was an Independent Labour Party councillor before the establishment of the Labour Party proper. He served in Banbury between 1906 - 1917.

Herbert Payne Day leader, Steve Kilsby, said: “Herbert Payne Day is a celebration of the man and his achievements. The day starts at 11am and we hope many Banburians will join us.”

Independent Labour Party councillor Herbert Payne with his wife and daughter

The North Oxfordshire Socialist Alliance (NOSA) has asked people to meet in front of the Town Hall (an area known as Cow Fair). There will be a short speech about Payne in his old stomping ground – his nickname was the Cow Fair Roarer.

“We shall then proceed to Southam Road cemetery where he is buried and read poems at his grave. And we will walk to Kings Road to celebrate his greatest achievement - the 1913 council houses,” said Mr Kilsby, who leads history walks in the town.

Mr Kilsby, a member of NOSA, said “Oh, that we had an Herbert Payne now. He was a pacifist, reformer, passionate speaker, conscientious objector - and cutlery salesman. He had fire and energy and pushed a complacent Banbury Borough Council into providing first class housing for working people in the teeth of resistance and obstinacy.

“Payne was a great public speaker, but much more. He got things done. In early 1907, he achieved improvement in borough workmen’s wages and made waves on the Education Committee. He talked consistently about the need to improve and increase the housing supply, from council’s own resources - almost unheard of at the time, although the powers had existed since 1890.

An old photo of Cow Fair, at the heart of Banbury. The commemoration of Councillor Herbert Payne begins in front of the Town Hall

“He wanted improved sewerage in Grimsbury, better lighting, heating in schools and many other improvements. Most importantly he instigated the ‘Housing Investigation Committee’ which led to the first council houses.