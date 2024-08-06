'An extremely good man' - Family pay tribute to pilot who died in Spitfire crash near Chipping Norton
Peter Hughes died when the replica spitfire light aircraft he was piloting, crashed shortly after takeoff at around 2pm on Sunday, July 28.
His family said: “Pete was a loving husband, father, poppa, and brother. He had an adoring family and many, many friends who loved and respected him.
“Pete was an extremely good man who was deeply generous in so many ways; his love, his time, energy and spirit, and was an integral part of the numerous communities that he held dear.
“We are all devastated and he will be sorely, sorely missed.”
Thames Valley Police have asked people to respect the privacy of Peter’s family at this difficult time.