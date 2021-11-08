An expert on archeological artefacts and discoveries of 'treasure' by metal detectorists shares some fascinating information at Banbury Historical Society this week

Anni Byard who delivers a lecture to Banbury Historical Society on Thursday

Ms Byard is an archaeologist who specialises in metallic ‘small finds’. She has led archaeological digs on multi-period sites and was the British Museum’s Find Liaison Officer for Oxfordshire and West Berkshire for 11 years.

She works part time for Oxford Archaeology while studying for her PhD on Iron Age and early Roman coin hoards in Britain.

Ms Byard's lecture will showcase many of the amazing - and mundane - artefacts she has encountered and will highlight the importance of recording objects and what can be learnt from them. She will present some of her research on both landscape archaeology and Iron Age coinage and will also discuss current issues surrounding metal detecting and ‘treasure’.

Lectures take place in the Education Room of Banbury Museum. There will be a small, distanced, live audience at the venue but it will also be possible for people to watch this at home.

Those wishing to attend either way should sign in with museum director Simon Townsend ([email protected]). Those unable to attend in person due to number restrictions will be sent a link so they may watch at home. Non-members are very welcome. They can receive one lecture free but will then be invited to pay per screening or to join the society.