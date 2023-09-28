News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

'An amazing achievement' - Two care home workers near Banbury make it to finals of industry awards

Two care home workers from a care home near Banbury have made it through to the finals of a national industry awards event.
By Jack Ingham
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 11:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The two Chacombe Park workers have been named as the central division champions in their respective categories and are now through to the national round of judging at the Barchester Care Awards 2023.

Julie Rowlands is a finalist in the hospitality champion category, and Kate Burclaf will be challenging for the care practitioner of the year title at the awards evening in October.

The pair were delighted to be named the winners for the central division after beating hundreds of other nominees from Barchester’s care homes and private hospitals.

Most Popular
Julie Reynolds and Kate Burclaf have been crowned regional champions and are now finalists at this year's Barchester Care Awards.Julie Reynolds and Kate Burclaf have been crowned regional champions and are now finalists at this year's Barchester Care Awards.
Julie Reynolds and Kate Burclaf have been crowned regional champions and are now finalists at this year's Barchester Care Awards.

Julie Rowlands said: "I was shocked to have been chosen as the divisional winner. I am extremely proud to be representing the home".

Kate Burclaf said: "Wow, what an achievement it is being chosen as the divisional winner. Working with the residents at Chacombe Park is such an honour, and to be recognised for the work I do is a real pinch me moment".

Julie and Kate will be joined by winners from across the UK at the special awards event to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.

General manager Jude Shibu said: "This is an amazing achievement, and the whole home is supporting Julie and Kate. We are so proud of them.

"Julie and Kate work so hard and are so deserving of these awards; they do a brilliant job caring for the residents, always going above and beyond the call of duty, providing enriched lives and outstanding care."

Related topics:Banbury