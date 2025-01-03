Amber weather warning for snow and ice issued to Banbury this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An amber weather warning for snow and ice has been issued to Banbury this weekend.

The Met Office has put in place the warning from 6pm on Saturday (January 4) until 12pm on Sunday (January 5).

It also advises people not to drive unless necessary as around 3 to 7cm of snow is expected and is likely to bring ‘hazardous travel conditions’.

The amber warning has been placed on top of an existing yellow weather warning for icey weather, which covers most of the country.

The yellow weather warning has been put in place from 12noon on Saturday (January 4) until 23.59pm on Sunday (January 5).

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Snow will become persistent and locally heavy as it pushes south to north across the warning area.

“As well as snow, a period of freezing rain is also likely bringing some hazardous travel conditions, before milder air follows across all areas by Sunday morning.”

Oxfordshire County Council will be making regular updates about the conditions of roads and the likelihood of floods on its website.

For more information, visit: https://weather.metoffice.gov.uk/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings#?date=2025-01-03