Amazon wishlist released detailing items needed locally for Afghan refugees in Oxfordshire

An Amazon wishlist has been released detailing items, which are needed locally for Afghan refugees in Oxfordshire

People in Oxfordshire are being asked to make donations of very specific items to help Afghan people currently being looked after in the county after their recent arrival in the UK.

As is the case throughout the country Oxfordshire is playing host to a number of Afghan people in temporary accommodation as a prelude to them moving into more stable accommodation once central Government has allocated families and individuals to appropriate homes either locally or elsewhere.

The people of the county have been very generous in contributing items that have been welcomed by those in temporary accommodation, and those who initially arrived in the country at RAF Brize Norton before being transported elsewhere. Soft toys, sanitary items and clothing have proved very useful.

Earlier in September the county council announced that it would work with district and city council partners and the charity Asylum Welcome to publish an Amazon wishlist should any further specific items be needed.

That list is being hosted by Asylum Welcome, and has now been published and can be found here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/35LQB8PV8CX4M?type=wishlistItems that are being requested include various items of clothing and shoes, sanitary products and headphones. The page will make clear when donations have been received to a level that means no more are required.

Asylum Welcome supports refugees and asylum seekers in Oxford and Oxfordshire. Volunteers, members, supporters and staff work to help people who have arrived in the county to live with respect and dignity and give valuable advice and support as they adjust to life in their new country. The charity has been assisting local councils ever since Afghan people started arriving in the UK in August.

“If we receive as overwhelming a response as we saw when the Afghan people first arrived in this country then it may be that this appeal only lasts a short time. However it may also be that the page is updated when we need new items as different needs arise.

“As has been said before by our local councils we hope that people will understand when we say we don’t want to discuss the specific locations that they are in here in Oxfordshire, the numbers here or any other detailed aspect. We need to give them the time, space and privacy after what they’ve been through."