Amazing year so far for The Sunshine Centre with donations and extension

The Sunshine Centre is having an amazing year thanks to a number of generous donations and work starting on its extension.

The children’s centre’s staff were surprised to receive a cheque from the raffle at Blackpool Balloon Festival.

Another surprise came from Oxfordshire County Council as a mystery early years worker nominated them for some toy blocks in recognition of their provision for three and four year-olds.

Plus Banbury Rotary Club also raised more than £4,000 for the Bretch Hill community hub with their Children Singing for Children event.

All this comes as builders arrived this week to start work on the centre’s much-needed, and long-awaited, extension.

Centre manager Jill Edge said: “It’s been a truly amazing year really, with the building coming at last and people getting behind us so we can continue to deliver our services.

“We’re still submitting bids because we’re looking for significant funds, we’d really love some sponsorship from local companies.

"But ultimately this community should be proud because this centre is their’s, they built it and they support it.”

Children were playing with the new wooden blocks and all the other toys during an Easter fun day the centre held today (Thursday, April 18).

As well as giving them something to do over half term, with seasonal baking and a bonnet parade, the families also got a free lunch.

This is part of the centre’s Play.Full drive, in partnership with Cherwell District Council, to feed the people they support as it can take the pressure off budgets and may be their only meal for some.