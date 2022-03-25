Amazing flowers and trees on beautiful display in full bloom at Banbury's People's Park

Have you seen People's Park in full bloom in Banbury's town centre?

By Matt Elofson
Friday, 25th March 2022, 12:35 pm
Trees and flowers in full bloom at People's Park in the town centre of Banbury

People’s Park is looking very special at the moment. More than 2,000 daffodil bulbs planted for the Queen’s platinum jubilee are in flower just as the cherry trees blossom on what is known as Queen’s Jubilee Avenue – through the centre of the park.

The delightful show is part of Banbury Town Council’s programme leading up to the jubilee celebrations planned for early June. n

