Amazing community groups are celebrated in new artwork at Banbury railway station

12 Banbury community groups have been celebrated in new artwork displayed at the railway station.

The artwork, titled Banbury Beings, aims to celebrate the work of the amazing community groups.

It features the All Things Woolly, Avocet Theatre Company, Mental Health Mates Banbury, Banbury and District Twinning Association, Style Acre, Home-Start, The Hill Community Centre, Banbury Larder, North Oxfordshire Academy, Breadline Project, Community First Responders and ARCh.

Each community group is represented by a colourful banner that features a QR code that informs customers about the work the group does once scanned.

The banners are the latest in a series of projects that are designed to bring a sense of community to Banbury station and will remain up for at least a year.

The project was funded by Chiltern Railways’ Community Investment Fund and delivered by Banbury BID with the help of artists David Thomas and Vicki Fong of ThomFong.

Jasmine Gilhooly, strategist for Banbury BID, said: “The Banbury Beings project is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the diverse talents and stories of our community.

“We are thrilled to provide a platform for these groups to share their creativity and passion with everyone who arrives at our train station.

“We encourage our locals and visitors to engage with the artwork and discover more about the meaningful contributions each group is making in Banbury.”

Zach Bailey, regional growth manager at Chiltern Railways, said: “This project builds on our recent station improvement projects and ‘People of Banbury' displays to deliver a brighter and more engaging station for our customers.”