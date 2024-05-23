'Always be kind and nice' - Banbury woman celebrating 100th birthday reveals secret to long life

Banbury woman Margeret Davis celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday, May 21.

A Banbury centenarian celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday (May 21) at a surprise tea party surrounded by friends and family.

A decorated minibus delivered Margaret Davis and the party group to Cotefield Farm, where she enjoyed an afternoon of cake and birthday music at Oaks Coffee Shop in Bodicote.

Staff from her nursing home, Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home in Banbury, also organised for a projected video montage of well wishes from fellow residents and members of staff to be shown.

Margaret received a special card from King Charles and Queen Camilla, which has taken pride of place in her room alongside the many cars, flowers and gifts she received from generations of her family and friends.

When asked about her secret to such a long life, Margaret said: “Always be kind, and be nice and good to one another.”