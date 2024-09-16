Almost 20 authors set to appear at the first-ever Shipston Bookfest this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In total 19 celebrated authors from a varied selection of genres will be making appearances at this month's inaugural Shipston-on-Stour Bookfest.

Shipston Bookfest will feature several events taking place across the town from Saturday, September 21 until Sunday, September 29.

It has been organised by a local volunteer-run not-for-profit group to celebrate all things books and the joy of reading.

The festival combines a number of free-to-attend community events, events for children and teens and ticketed events with best-selling authors.

Celebrated authors Simon Mason, Prue Leith and Adele Parks will be making appearances at the Shipston Bookfest.

A spokesperson for Shipston Book said: “We wanted our programme to be accessible for all ages and interests, featuring different genres and event formats while showcasing both local and nationally recognised talent.”

The celebration will get underway with a second-hand book sale organised by the Stour Valley Lions at the Townsend Hall at 10am on Saturday (September 21).

Other highlights of the festival include appearances by well-known writers such as the Sunday Times bestselling romance and thriller author Adele Park, who will talk about her latest novel First Wife’s Shadow.

South African television presenter and cooking writer Prue Leith will take to the stage at St Edmund's Church to discuss the ups and downs of her career.

Oxford-based acclaimed crime writer will also make an appearance at the Scout Hut to talk about his latest novels and there will be a conversation with romantic comedy writer Philip Ellis.

Alongside this, the festival will be running several children and young adults events at Shipston Primary School, Shipston Youth Group and Shipston High School.

For more information about the festival, including details on ticketed events and dates, visit: https://shipstonbookfest.org/