News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

All welcome to free film night hosted by Banbury human rights group

A human rights group in Banbury is hosting a free film night this month, and all are welcome!
By Jack Ingham
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 10:24 BST

The Banbury area Amnesty International Group will be showing the critically acclaimed 2022 documentary "Tantura" at 7.30pm at the Friends Meeting House, Horse Fair, on Monday, June 19.

The film has been described by viewers as "profound", "chilling", "explosive," and "a triumph" and takes a look at the struggle to uncover what happened in 1948 to a village in the Palestinian territories during what is described by Israelis as the "War for Independence" and by Palestinians as the "Nakba" (Arabic for "catastrophe").

After the showing, there will be time for discussion and a chance for visitors to find out more about the work that Banbury Amnesty Group does to promote and campaign for human rights.

Most Popular
The Banbury Amnesty International Group are hosting a free film night next week.The Banbury Amnesty International Group are hosting a free film night next week.
The Banbury Amnesty International Group are hosting a free film night next week.

There is no charge for admission.

For more information on Amnesty International Banbury, including future film nights or events, visit https://www.amnesty.org.uk/groups/banbury

Related topics:BanburyPalestinian