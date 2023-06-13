A human rights group in Banbury is hosting a free film night this month, and all are welcome!

The Banbury area Amnesty International Group will be showing the critically acclaimed 2022 documentary "Tantura" at 7.30pm at the Friends Meeting House, Horse Fair, on Monday, June 19.

The film has been described by viewers as "profound", "chilling", "explosive," and "a triumph" and takes a look at the struggle to uncover what happened in 1948 to a village in the Palestinian territories during what is described by Israelis as the "War for Independence" and by Palestinians as the "Nakba" (Arabic for "catastrophe").

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the showing, there will be time for discussion and a chance for visitors to find out more about the work that Banbury Amnesty Group does to promote and campaign for human rights.

The Banbury Amnesty International Group are hosting a free film night next week.

There is no charge for admission.