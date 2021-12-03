All the roadworks due to be halted across the Banbury area over the Christmas season

Planned routine roadwork schemes on dozens of Oxfordshire roads will be halted over the festive period to help communities, shoppers, and businesses.

Oxfordshire County Council is bringing in the seasonal initiative on certain roads from 5pm today (Friday December 3) until Tuesday January 4. Emergency roadworks will still be permitted, but only when necessary. In these cases, measures will be taken to mitigate the impact on road users.

Cllr Tim Bearder, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways management, said: “Roadworks are necessary to maintain and improve infrastructure, but we need to strike a balance to allow traffic to flow as freely as possible. That is why we are imposing a seasonal restriction on non-essential roadworks on a number of key routes as people travel to enjoy the festive period, do their Christmas shopping and support local businesses who have struggled throughout the pandemic.

“If you are travelling into Oxford, we would urge you to put on a face covering and use the bus, including the park and ride sites, where possible. It will help you beat the congestion and avoid the need to find parking spaces, which are in limited supply in the city, especially at this time of year.”

Some major infrastructure work will continue due to the nature of the work that is already in progress but, where possible, traffic management will be reduced to the minimum. Night-time working, where all traffic management is removed during the working day, will be permitted.

Road works halted across the county the Banbury area:

A41 M40 to Bicester Esso roundabout

A41 Esso roundabout to Buckinghamshire border

A44 from Enstone to Salford

A44 B4437 to A40

A361 from A44/A3400 into Chipping Norton to Old London Road

A361 Bloxham Road from Wykham Lane to Hennef Way

A361 Williamscot to Junction 11

A361 Fullbrook to Signet

A423 Little Bourton to Hennef Way

A4165 Banbury Road entire length

A4260 Adderbury to Hennef Way

B4035 North Newington turn to Banbury Cross

B4100 County Boundary near Hanwell to A422