All change in Cherwell politics after Banbury area voters return a hung council - talks expected over possible coalition

Talks are now expected over the possible coalition of Labour, the Lib Dems, Greens and Independents, while the Conservatives say the ‘the mish mash of parties now in charge’ may be overturned next year.

Tory leader Cllr Barry Wood said he anticipated the new opposition to fall out over issues such as the Local Plan.

The Conservatives lost five seats in last Thursday’s district elections but are still the largest party in Cherwell. However loss of control means the end of the last Tory-controlled council in Oxfordshire.

All change at Bodicote House - the Conservatives lost control of Cherwell District Council after the local elections last Thursday

Labour described the Tories as ‘tired’ and said it had ‘swept the board’ in Banbury. The Liberal Democrats described Thursday as ‘such a good day’ for the party, and the Greens said their work with the Lib Dems over the past four years on Cherwell had reaped rewards.

Sean Woodcock, leader of the Labour group on Cherwell, said: “Labour swept the board in the local elections in Banbury last week, winning all seats up for grabs in the town. This includes three gains in the district council poll (Banbury Cross & Neithrop, Banbury Hardwick and Banbury Calthorpe & Easington) and a town council by-election win (Calthorpe South).

“It's been a phenomenal effort from a brilliant team,” he said.

“It is clear from these elections that people are utterly fed up of the Conservatives. They've brought public services like the NHS to its knees; they are allowing sewage to be dumped in our rivers and are presiding over a cost-of-living crisis that includes a premium on people’s mortgages through their shambles of a budget in the autumn.

Cllr David Hingley, deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats on Cherwell District Council

“But it is not only this government, of which Victoria Prentis MP is a senior member, that people are fed up with. It is a tired Conservative council that has presided over an increase in council taxes, housing waiting lists and their own debt.

“This clean sweep of Banbury makes clear that Labour is on course to win the next General Election and start bringing about the long term change that Britain desperately needs."

Lib Dems’ deputy leader on Cherwell, Cllr David Hingley said: “It's been such a good day for the Liberal Democrats here on Cherwell. The Conservatives have lost their majority on the council first time in decades. So we're moving into new territory.

"It's a historic day for the district. Last week, we once again saw some fantastic gains for the Lib Dems in Cherwell with new councillors being elected across the district, meaning Cherwell District Council is now in no overall control for the first time in decades.

Cllr Barry Wood, leader of the Conservatives on Cherwell District Council

"While it’s still too early to specify exactly what might happen next in terms of a new administration, it’s clear residents here, like throughout the region, have voted for new, dynamic political leadership that will listen and respond to the issues that matter to them.”

Ian Middleton, leader of the Greens – whose own majority rose by over 700 - said: “It's gone very well for the Greens nationally and in Cherwell.

"There are going to be a lot of conversations between all the various parties of the existing alliance. The official opposition was the progressive Oxfordshire group, which is Lib Dems, Greens and Independents – and we hope that will continue. There will obviously need to be conversations with Labour group to see whether or not we can form a coalition to take control of the council.”

Cllr Barry Wood, Leader of Cherwell Conservatives said: "It is important to know that the mish mash of parties now in charge have a very slender majority and it could easily swing back our way in 12 months time. I anticipate they will fall out with each other anyway on the big issues like the local plan. Labour are in favour of building more homes whilst the Liberals are against.

Cllr Sean Woodcock, leader of the Labour group on Cherwell District Council

“As a responsible opposition, the Conservatives will hold the newcomers to account and look to coach them into making sound decisions, or at least not making irrational ones, until we take over again."

In a statement, Victoria Prentis MP said: “The results we have seen today in Cherwell are clearly disappointing. We have lost our majority, although we remain the largest party.

"We now need to reflect on why this has happened. I am grateful to our Conservative candidates, as well as all those who have campaigned tirelessly over the past few weeks, including our dedicated and hard-working agent.”

“Conservative-led Cherwell has been a well-run and effective local authority, with consistently low council tax. By contrast, we have seen the chaos which has come from County Hall under the so-called Fair Deal Alliance.

"We have all felt the impact of this in north Oxfordshire, from the state of our roads to the shambles of the ‘spare seats’ scheme and inadequate support for children with special educational needs.

“Whatever the new administration looks like in Cherwell, I will continue to work with them closely and hold them to account on behalf of my constituents.”

Cllr Ian Middleton, leader of the Green Party on Cherwell District Council