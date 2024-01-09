Air fryers, vouchers and jewellery among the prizes won from Banbury town centre gold ticket hunt
Organised by the Banbury BID, the hunt saw participants search for 48 golden tickets hidden throughout Banbury town centre businesses.
Participants had to check the BID’s Facebook page to discover clues pointing them towards one of the locations of the prized tickets.
The hunt ran from December 26 until January 6, and prizes included a Ninja Dual Air Fryer, shopping vouchers to be redeemed in the town, and a £150 voucher for Watermans Goldsmiths jewellers.
Jasmine Gilhooly, strategist for Banbury BID, said: “We are immensely grateful to our sponsors for their support.
"Their dedication to the community and their willingness to make this event possible truly embodies the spirit of Banbury. We look forward to organising similar events in the future and continuing to foster community engagement."
One of the winners, Tanya Camilleri, was thrilled to find a golden ticket for one of the restaurants in town. She said: “I couldn't believe my luck when I found a golden ticket, a voucher for our favourite restaurant too!
"The prizes were fantastic, and it was such a fun way to explore the town.”
The Banbury BID has thanked all businesses for taking part and has already set the wheels in motion for next year’s golden ticket hunt.
They are now asking all winners to claim their prize before January 31. Details on how to claim prizes are on the letter enclosed with the ticket, and winners must bring their golden ticket in order to claim a prize.