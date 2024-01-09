Air fryers, vouchers and jewellery among the prizes won from Banbury town centre gold ticket hunt

Air fryers, shopping vouchers and jewellery have been claimed by lucky people taking part in the Banbury town centre golden ticket hunt.

Organised by the Banbury BID, the hunt saw participants search for 48 golden tickets hidden throughout Banbury town centre businesses.

Participants had to check the BID’s Facebook page to discover clues pointing them towards one of the locations of the prized tickets.

The hunt ran from December 26 until January 6, and prizes included a Ninja Dual Air Fryer, shopping vouchers to be redeemed in the town, and a £150 voucher for Watermans Goldsmiths jewellers.

Tanya Camilleri (L) and Megan Wills were two of the winners of the Banbury BID's golden ticket hunt.

Jasmine Gilhooly, strategist for Banbury BID, said: “We are immensely grateful to our sponsors for their support.

"Their dedication to the community and their willingness to make this event possible truly embodies the spirit of Banbury. We look forward to organising similar events in the future and continuing to foster community engagement."

One of the winners, Tanya Camilleri, was thrilled to find a golden ticket for one of the restaurants in town. She said: “I couldn't believe my luck when I found a golden ticket, a voucher for our favourite restaurant too!

"The prizes were fantastic, and it was such a fun way to explore the town.”

The Banbury BID has thanked all businesses for taking part and has already set the wheels in motion for next year’s golden ticket hunt.