Air fryer, Harry Potter gifts and tattoo voucher up for grabs in Banbury golden ticket competition

Banbury BID has launched a new competition with over £1,500 prizes up for grabs.

The BID’S Golden Ticket competition will run from Thursday, December 26, until January 6.

To be in with a chance of winning a prize, participants must find one of the golden tickets hidden in Banbury town centre businesses.

At 10am, 12pm, and 2pm each day, Banbury BID will post on its social media pages information about the location of that day’s ticket.

The Banbury BID's Golden Ticket 2024 competition gets underway on Boxing Day.

Among the prizes in this year’s competition are a Nespresso coffee machine, a Ninja air fryer, Harry Potter gifts and vouchers for shopping, food and tattoos.

A spokesperson for Banbury BID said: “We invite the entire community to participate in this exciting event, explore our vibrant town, and support local businesses during the festive season.

“Help us spread the word and make the Banbury BID Golden Ticket 2024 a memorable experience for all!”

Participants in the competition are reminded that only one ticket can be claimed per household.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/BanburyBID