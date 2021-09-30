Age Friendly Banbury hosting Winter Warmer event in Banbury Market today
Age Friendly Banbury is hosting a Winter Warmer event today Thursday September 30 in the Banbury Markets of the town centre.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 10:06 am
The event is from 9am to 1pm and includes a free 'goody' bag and hot homemade soup. The 'goody' bags offer lots of useful local information about staying well this winter.
The Winter Warmer event also offers people an opportunity to chat with council officials about any concerns they might have before the upcoming winter.